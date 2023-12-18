Home / Economy / News / RBI board discusses prevailing economic, financial scenario at 605th meet

RBI board discusses prevailing economic, financial scenario at 605th meet

The 605th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India was held today in Ekta Nagar (Kevadia) under the Chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das.

It also discussed the activities of select central office departments and the draft report on trend and progress of banking in India, 2022-23.
Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India's board on Monday reviewed the prevailing economic and financial scenario, including the challenges posed by geopolitical developments.

"The board reviewed the economic and financial scenario, both domestic and global, including the challenges posed by global geopolitical developments," the central bank said in a statement.

Directors on the central board Satish K Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Anand Gopal Mahindra and Ravindra H Dholakia attended the meeting.

RBI Deputy Governors Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar, and Swaminathan J as well as Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth also participated in the meeting, the statement said.

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

