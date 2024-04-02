Home / Economy / News / MoRTH raises Rs 40,314 crore via asset monetisation in financial year 2024

MoRTH raises Rs 40,314 crore via asset monetisation in financial year 2024

The ministry had raised Rs 32,855 crore in 2022-23 through various modes of asset monetisation

Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) is an instrument on the pattern of mutual funds, designed to pool money from investors and invest in assets that will provide cash flows over a period of time.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Apr 02 2024
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has raised Rs 40,314 crore through various modes of asset monetisation in financial year 2023-24, against the target of Rs 28,968 crore, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The ministry had raised Rs 15,968 crore through monetisation of 4 toll-operate-transfer (TOT) bundles, Rs 15,700 crore through Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) and Rs 8,646 crore through securitisation, the official told PTI.

The ministry had raised Rs 32,855 crore in 2022-23 through various modes of asset monetisation.

Currently, MoRTH monetises its assets under three different modes -- toll-operate-transfer (TOT) model, Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) and project-based financing, in order to provide all categories of investors an opportunity to invest in assets pertaining to highways and associated infrastructure.

Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) is an instrument on the pattern of mutual funds, designed to pool money from investors and invest in assets that will provide cash flows over a period of time.

Topics :HighwaysroadsAssets

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

