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MSME delayed payment complaints fall, disposal rate falls faster

MSME payment delays remain a major concern as complaint disposal rates plunge, with private firms, institutions, Maharashtra and Delhi leading dues

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Sneha Sasikumar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently flagged delayed payments as a major challenge for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), while emphasising the need for customised credit structures for them. Data from the government's MSME Samadhaan portal, which tracked violations of the mandated 45-day payment window, shows the problem is far from resolved. Many delayed payment complaints, despite a 22 per cent decline in 2025-26 (FY26) compared to FY21, remain largely unresolved. In FY21, nearly a third, or about 33 per cent, of the complaints were disposed of. However, by FY26, the disposal rate has fallen to just 4.07 per cent.
 
As of June 8, 2026, among the 256,892 complaints filed, the private sector and institutions are the largest defaulters, followed by state governments and central public sector undertakings. Among states, Maharashtra and Delhi together account for more than a third of all dues. Since October 2025, all new cases are being filed on a redesigned MSME Online Dispute Resolution portal, which replaced the earlier Samadhaan portal. 
 
 

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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