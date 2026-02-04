Sustained double-digit growth achievable for India: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said sustained double-digit growth for India is possible, and that stable economic leadership defines a country.

Speaking at a JioBlackRock event here, Ambani also said that in the next decade, India will not be importing 80 per cent of its energy.

Every Indian village has a 5G network that is better and cheaper than any other country, he noted.

Sustained law and order for 15-20 years and social harmony are prerequisites for economic growth, Ambani said, adding that "I can clearly see 100 new Reliances coming up in the country".