Sensitive sectors safeguarded in US trade deal: Piyush Goyal in Lok Sabha

Amid protests by Opposition members in the House, Goyal said that trade discussions were held at multiple levels, with both countries pushing to secure their core interests. "...During the discussions, the Indian side was successful in safeguarding the interests of its sensitive sectors, especially agriculture and dairy... With a year of discussions, the two sides succeeded in giving the final form to various sectors of the bilateral trade agreement," he said.

Goyal said that India and the US are supplementary economies and have strong potential to expand trade in the coming years. "As India is advancing on the path of Viksit Bharat, it will be important to enhance our capability in energy, aviation, data centres, nuclear energy and several other areas. America is a leading nation in these sectors. So, it is natural for us to focus on the trade opportunities in these sectors...," he said.

"I would like to emphasise on the fact that this tariff is lower than the US tariff on several competitor nations," he added.

The minister further said that labour-intensive sectors in India are expected to benefit from improved access to the US market.

"I would like to reiterate to this House that in the sector of fertiliser and agriculture, India's sensitivity has been taken care of. This agreement will provide new opportunities to small and medium businessmen, MSMEs, industrialists, skilled workers and industries," he said.

The trade deal will make it easier for India to access advanced technologies and help achieve the goals of 'Make in India for the World', 'Design in India for the World' and 'Innovate in India for the World', the minister said.