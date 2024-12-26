NBFCs need to further diversify funding sources to mitigate risk: RBI

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) need to diversify their sources of funding further as a risk mitigation strategy, as their reliance on banks remains high despite some moderation in recent years, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Trend and Progress Report.

In addition to direct lending, banks also subscribe to debentures and commercial papers (CPs) issued by NBFCs. “With a decline in bank subscriptions to debentures, the overall share of bank exposure in NBFC borrowings moderated from 43.1 per cent at the end of March 2023 to 42.7 per cent at the end of March 2024,” the report said.

“The reduction in NBFCs’ reliance on banks for funds bodes well for overall financial stability,” the RBI stated.

Reliance on Banks and Regulatory Concerns

Despite the moderation, bank borrowings remain the primary funding source for NBFCs. Following the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) crisis, the NBFC sector faced liquidity challenges as confidence erosion and rating downgrades constrained their market borrowing capacity, increasing their reliance on banks. The situation was exacerbated during the pandemic.

The growing dependence on bank funding raised regulatory concerns, prompting the RBI to increase the risk weight for banks funding NBFCs from 100 per cent to 125 per cent in November 2023. This step has resulted in a gradual moderation in bank funding.

Diversification in Funding Sources

NBFCs have increasingly turned to the domestic debt capital market for funding as bank support has slowed. High-rated NBFCs have raised funds through bonds and CPs, while others have accessed overseas bond markets. Additionally, many NBFCs are leveraging the securitisation market to finance their growth.

According to the report, funds raised by NBFCs through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) increased in 2023-24, with over 80 per cent of these issuances rated AAA or AA. Borrowings via CPs also rose during the year.

Secured borrowings by NBFCs decelerated in 2023-24, while unsecured borrowings grew, primarily driven by market borrowings through debentures and CPs. Middle-layer NBFCs mobilised more unsecured funds, with government-backed NBFCs contributing significantly.

RBI’s Warnings and Sector Oversight

The RBI has cautioned NBFCs against pursuing a "growth at any cost" approach, emphasising the need for robust risk management frameworks. It also urged NBFCs to strengthen customer grievance mechanisms, adhere to fair practices, and avoid charging exorbitant interest rates.

In October, the RBI barred four NBFCs, including two microfinance institutions, from sanctioning and disbursing loans due to excessive interest rates. The action followed supervisory concerns over non-compliance with regulations regarding their weighted average lending rate (WALR) and interest spreads.

Additionally, the RBI advised NBFCs to remain vigilant about concentration risks, climate-related financial risks, and cybersecurity threats.

Sector Performance

Key performance indicators for NBFCs, such as return on assets (RoA) and return on equity (RoE), improved in 2023-24 across all classifications, benefiting from operational efficiency and effective risk management.

At an aggregate level, the NBFC sector improved asset quality and capital adequacy in 2023-24. As of the first half of FY25, the gross and net non-performing asset (NPA) ratios for the sector declined to 3.4 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.

The NBFC sector’s balance sheet grew by 16.3 per cent in 2023-24, compared to 17.2 per cent in the previous year. Growth in loans and advances accelerated to 18.5 per cent, driven by upper-layer NBFCs. However, credit growth in middle-layer NBFCs was relatively muted due to a contraction in unsecured loans.