Banks post sixth year of profit growth in FY24, bad loans decline further

Commercial banks in India reported a sixth consecutive year of rising net profits in 2023-24, while bad loans continued to decline, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) annual publication Trends and Progress of Banking in India, released on Thursday.

“Banks’ profitability rose for the sixth consecutive year in 2023-24 and continued to rise in H1 2024-25, with the return on assets (RoA) at 1.4 per cent and return on equity (RoE) at 14.6 per cent,” the report stated.

At the same time, banks resorted to borrowings at higher interest rates and increased deposit rates to bridge the credit-deposit growth gap in FY24.

Consequently, the growth in interest expenditure outpaced that of interest earnings, resulting in a slowdown in both operating and net profit growth. The interest expense to interest income ratio increased to 57.4 per cent during 2023-24 from 52.2 per cent in the previous year.

An increase of 104 basis points in the cost of funds and 89 basis points in the yield on assets narrowed the spread for scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) during 2023-24.

While all banks remained well-capitalised, the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) moderated by 30 basis points to 16.9 per cent, while Tier-I capital stood at 14.8 per cent at the end of March 2024.

The report noted that the decline in CAR was due to an increase in risk-weighted assets (RWAs) exceeding the rise in capital funds. However, CAR improved to 16.8 per cent as of September 30, 2024, according to supervisory data.

Also Read

The minimum CAR requirement for banks in India is 9 per cent, or 11.5 per cent inclusive of the capital conservation buffer (CCB), with a Tier-I capital requirement of 7 per cent, both one percentage point above the Basel III requirements.

The consolidated balance sheet of SCBs, excluding regional rural banks (RRBs), expanded by 15.5 per cent during 2023-24, compared to 12.2 per cent in 2022-23. This growth includes the impact of the merger of HDFC into HDFC Bank.

The share of public sector banks (PSBs) in the consolidated balance sheet of SCBs fell to 55.2 per cent at the end of March 2024, down from 57.6 per cent a year earlier, while the share of private sector banks rose from 34.7 per cent to 37.5 per cent. PSBs accounted for 59.3 per cent of total deposits and 55.5 per cent of total advances among SCBs.

Asset quality improvement, which began in FY19, continued, with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of SCBs reducing by 15.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4.8 trillion as of March 31, 2024.

The GNPA ratio declined to 2.7 per cent at the end of March 2024, the lowest in 13 years, compared to 3.9 per cent at the end of March 2023. The report attributed 44.4 per cent of the reduction in gross NPAs to better recoveries and upgrades.

The net NPA (NNPA) ratio also fell to a decade low of 0.62 per cent at the end of March 2024, further declining to 0.57 per cent by the end of September 2024, supported by stronger provision buffers.

According to the report, the GNPA ratio remained the highest for the agricultural sector (6.2 per cent) and the lowest for retail loans (1.2 per cent) as of the end of September 2024.

“The asset quality of the industrial sector has been improving since March 2018, with the GNPA ratio declining to 2.9 per cent as of September 2024. The GNPA ratio of sectoral credit across bank groups has converged over the years,” the report noted.