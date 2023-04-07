Home / Economy / News / Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti approves 4 infra projects

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti approves 4 infra projects

The Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM Gati Shakti initiative has approved four infrastructure projects related to railways, an official statement said on Friday.

New Delhi
Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti approves 4 infra projects

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 2:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Network Planning Group (NPG) under the PM Gati Shakti initiative has approved four infrastructure projects related to railways, an official statement said on Friday.

In October 2021, PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan was launched with an aim to develop an integrated and planned infrastructure to reduce logistics costs.

All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing an investment of over Rs 500 crore, are routed through NPG.

"NPG under PM Gati Shakti at its 46th session examined and recommended four infrastructure projects," the commerce and industry ministry said, adding that these projects will be developed in tandem with PM Gati Shakti principles using the integrated and holistic approach.

These projects will also provide multimodal connectivity, seamless movement of goods and passengers, it said.

The four projects are construction of broad-gauge double line between Sawai Madhopur and Jaipur in Rajasthan, broad-gauge line between Junagarh to Nabarangpur station in Odisha, broad-gauge line between Anand Nagar Ghughuli via Maharajganj on Northeastern Railway in Uttar Pradesh and provision of automatic block signalling on freight dense high utilization network on Western Railway.

Topics :Narendra Modigovernment policiesindian government

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

Also Read

Women bosses fare worst in accumulated savings: Gender Wealth Equity report

Japan trade body praises PM Gati Shakti plan as a 'game changer' for biz

156 critical infra-gaps identified for intervention under PM Gati Shakti

Congress resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

UN commission calls for efforts to close the gender digital divide

Powered by PLI, India may add 150,000 new jobs in phone manufacturing

'ESI scheme extended to beneficiaries in 610 districts across country'

On-tap application to set up fab plants likely; Meity may consider proposal

Govt imposes gas price caps, accepts key suggestions of Kirit Parikh panel

CBIC waives interest charges on EXIM traders due to payment woes

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story