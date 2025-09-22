New GST rates take effect: Full list of what gets cheaper from today

List of items that gets cheaper under new GST reforms
- Bathroom essentials (Hair oil, toilet soaps, shampoos, toothbrushes, toothpaste): From 18 per cent to 5 per cent
- Grooming products (Talcum powder, face powder, shaving cream, after-shave lotions): From 18 per cent to 5 per cent
- Baby products (Feeding bottles, baby napkins, clinical diapers): From 12 per cent to 5 per cent
- Dairy products: From 12 per cent to 5 per cent
- Ghee: Cheaper by ₹40-70 per litre
- Butter: Cheaper by ₹4 per 100g pack, now ₹58
- Paneer: Cheaper by ₹4 per 200g pack, now ₹95
- Packaged foods (Namkeen, bhujia, instant noodles, chocolate, jams, ketchup, sauces): From 12 per cent to 5 per cent
- Completely tax-free: UHT milk, prepackaged paneer, Indian breads (chapati, roti, parantha)
- Medicines: 33 lifesaving drugs now tax-free (Others move from 12 per cent to 5 per cent)
- Health & life insurance: 18 per cent → Nil
- Thermometers: 18 per cent → 5 per cent
- Medical-grade oxygen: 12 per cent → 5 per cent
- Wellness services (Gym, salon, barber, yoga, spa): 18 per cent → 5 per cent
- Education supplies (Exercise books, notebooks, pencils, crayons): 12 per cent → Nil
- Tractor tyres & parts: 18 per cent → 5 per cent
- Tractors: 12 per cent → 5 per cent
- Drip irrigation systems and sprinklers: 12 per cent → 5 per cent
- Air conditioners: 28 per cent → 18 per cent
- TVs above 32 inches: 28 per cent → 18 per cent
- Monitors & projectors: 28 per cent → 18 per cent
- Dishwashing machines: 28 per cent → 18 per cent
- Small vehicles (up to 350cc): 28 per cent → 18 per cent
- Entry-level cars: ₹40,000-75,000 cheaper
- Mid-range sedans & SUVs: ₹60,000-1.56 lakh cheaper
- Premium & luxury vehicles: ₹1.8 lakh-4.48 lakh reduction; ultra-premium cuts exceed ₹30 lakh
- Two-wheelers (under 350cc): ₹5,600-18,800 cheaper
- Commercial vehicles: buses, trucks, ambulances see reductions
- Auto parts: all components now at uniform 18 per cent GST
- Hotel rooms ≤ ₹7,500 per night: 12 per cent → 5 per cent
- Cement: 28 per cent → 18 per cent
Items that get more expensive
- Pan masala: 28 per cent → 40 per cent
- Sugary/flavoured drinks, aerated beverages: 28 per cent → 40 per cent
- Other non-alcoholic beverages, fruit-based carbonated drinks: 18-28 per cent → 40 per cent
- Caffeinated beverages: 28 per cent → 40 per cent
- Unmanufactured tobacco (except raw leaves): 28 per cent → 40 per cent
- Cigars, cheroots, cigarillos, cigarettes: 28 per cent → 40 per cent
- Other tobacco products: 28 per cent → 40 per cent
- Passenger cars & hybrid petrol/ diesel cars (specific specs): 28 per cent → 40 per cent
- Motorcycles above 350cc: 28 per cent → 40 per cent
- Apparel & accessories above ₹2,500: 12 per cent → 18 per cent
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app