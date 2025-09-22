New GST rates take effect: Full list of what gets cheaper from today

The GST rate rationalisation announced by the GST Council earlier this month comes into effect from today, the first day of ‘Navratri’. The Council revised GST slabs from four (5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent) to two main rates 5 per cent and 18 per cent, plus a special 40 per cent rate on select items and sin goods.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the reforms India’s ‘Bachat Utsav’, describing it as a festive-season gift for consumers. He said the reforms will help people save more and spend on what they wish, benefiting youth, farmers, women, traders and entrepreneurs.

ALSO READ: Insurers to pass on GST cut, expect slight demand rise in policies Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the move is not just rate rationalisation but a “structural reform” that eases compliance for businesses and consumers. List of items that gets cheaper under new GST reforms Daily essentials and personal care Bathroom essentials (Hair oil, toilet soaps, shampoos, toothbrushes, toothpaste): From 18 per cent to 5 per cent

Grooming products (Talcum powder, face powder, shaving cream, after-shave lotions): From 18 per cent to 5 per cent

Baby products (Feeding bottles, baby napkins, clinical diapers): From 12 per cent to 5 per cent Food and kitchen staples

Dairy products: From 12 per cent to 5 per cent

Ghee: Cheaper by ₹40-70 per litre

Butter: Cheaper by ₹4 per 100g pack, now ₹58

Paneer: Cheaper by ₹4 per 200g pack, now ₹95

Packaged foods (Namkeen, bhujia, instant noodles, chocolate, jams, ketchup, sauces): From 12 per cent to 5 per cent

Completely tax-free: UHT milk, prepackaged paneer, Indian breads (chapati, roti, parantha) Healthcare and education Medicines: 33 lifesaving drugs now tax-free (Others move from 12 per cent to 5 per cent)

Health & life insurance: 18 per cent → Nil

Thermometers: 18 per cent → 5 per cent

Medical-grade oxygen: 12 per cent → 5 per cent

Wellness services (Gym, salon, barber, yoga, spa): 18 per cent → 5 per cent

Education supplies (Exercise books, notebooks, pencils, crayons): 12 per cent → Nil Agriculture and farm equipment

Tractor tyres & parts: 18 per cent → 5 per cent

Tractors: 12 per cent → 5 per cent

Drip irrigation systems and sprinklers: 12 per cent → 5 per cent Electronics and appliances Air conditioners: 28 per cent → 18 per cent

TVs above 32 inches: 28 per cent → 18 per cent

Monitors & projectors: 28 per cent → 18 per cent

Dishwashing machines: 28 per cent → 18 per cent ALSO READ: GST 2.0 rollout begins today: New rates, tax cuts, exemptions | Top updates Automobiles and transport Small vehicles (up to 350cc): 28 per cent → 18 per cent

Entry-level cars: ₹40,000-75,000 cheaper

Mid-range sedans & SUVs: ₹60,000-1.56 lakh cheaper

Premium & luxury vehicles: ₹1.8 lakh-4.48 lakh reduction; ultra-premium cuts exceed ₹30 lakh

Two-wheelers (under 350cc): ₹5,600-18,800 cheaper

Commercial vehicles: buses, trucks, ambulances see reductions

Auto parts: all components now at uniform 18 per cent GST Hospitality and construction