Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Insurers to pass on GST cut, expect slight demand rise in policies

Insurers to pass on GST cut, expect slight demand rise in policies

Insurers will implement GST-free rates from Monday and pass on the full benefit to policyholders, though withdrawal of input tax credit may impact margins over time

Health Insurance Policy
premium

Insurers also anticipate a slight increase in demand from Monday, as many customers had postponed purchases in anticipation of the new GST rates. | File Image

Subrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Life and health insurance companies are preparing to implement the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates starting Monday. According to industry insiders, insurers plan to pass on the entire reduction in GST to customers without altering product pricing at this stage.
 
While some insurers are fully prepared with their entire product lineup updated to reflect the new GST rates, others may initially offer only their best-selling products until the rest are aligned with the revised tax structure. 
Insurers also anticipate a slight increase in demand from Monday, as many customers had postponed purchases in anticipation of the new GST
Topics : Insurance Sector GST rate cuts GST Revamp
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon