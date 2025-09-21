Insurers to pass on GST cut, expect slight demand rise in policies

Life and health insurance companies are preparing to implement the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates starting Monday. According to industry insiders, insurers plan to pass on the entire reduction in GST to customers without altering product pricing at this stage.

While some insurers are fully prepared with their entire product lineup updated to reflect the new GST rates, others may initially offer only their best-selling products until the rest are aligned with the revised tax structure.

Insurers also anticipate a slight increase in demand from Monday, as many customers had postponed purchases in anticipation of the new GST