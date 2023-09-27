Home / Economy / News / New GST rules to tighten compliance for foreign digital service providers

New GST rules to tighten compliance for foreign digital service providers

They will have to pay 18 per cent GST regardless of the purpose

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 8:44 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Starting October 1, foreign companies such as Netflix, Spotify, and Hotstar, providing a wide range of digital services to users in India, will face stricter compliance norms on goods and services tax (GST).

They will have to pay 18 per cent GST regardless of business or personal consumption.  Until now, foreign firms providing service to non-GST registered recipients such as the central and state governments and individuals for any purpose other than business were exempt from the tax.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Wednesday notified the “exemptions will no longer be applicable to OIDAR, or Online Information and Database and Retrieval Services”. 
 
The apex indirect tax body has clarified this while exempting 5 per cent integrated GST on goods imported through ocean freight. The move will help sleuths to enforce the tax on foreign firms by nudging them to be GST-compliant through registering themselves, remitting taxes, and filing returns under GST provisions.

According to tax officials, there are revenue streams/channel partners through which these firms sell services that are not covered under GST since, until now, it is not mandatory to levy the tax on unregistered recipients, which include a large consumer base.

With this the OIDAR rule will cover all revenue streams of service. This will remove ambiguity, improve overall compliance in the digital space, and plug loopholes.

OIDAR enlists certain illustrative services such as advertising, cloud services, e-books, movie, music, software, data/information retrieval services, data storage and online gaming services rendered through online/internet mediums.

The CBIC notification is in line with the proposed amendment made in the Finance Act, 2023, in which the definition of “non-taxable online recipient” under the Integrated GST Act has been revised to widen the scope of OIDAR.

Any overseas supplier involved in rendering such services to Indian consumers will follow a simplified registration process under the GST law, either directly or through representatives in India, and be tax-compliant including paying IGST of 18 per cent on a forward charge basis (the onus is on supplier of services for collecting tax from recipient and remitting it to the government).

Experts say foreign OIDAR service providers such as OTT (over the top) platforms and social media platforms earn substantial revenue from their Indian customer base. For instance, Netflix, Inc, headquartered in the United States, has a significant user presence in India and is subject to IGST on sales to unregistered individuals, necessitating comprehensive record-keeping practices.

Besides, online education services, gaming, and advertising, which were earlier argued to be outside the scope of OIDAR services, will now fall within the amended definition, the official cited above said.

Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner, EY, said: “Previously, ‘non-taxable online recipients’ referred to entities such as government bodies, local authorities, governmental agencies, or individuals receiving OIDAR services for purposes other than commerce, industry, or business, and located in the taxable territory. The definition of ‘non-taxable online recipients’ was revised to mean any unregistered person receiving OIDAR services, regardless of the purpose, and located in the taxable territory. This change eliminates the requirement to consider whether the services are received for business purposes or not, making OIDAR services taxable for foreign service providers when provided to unregistered individuals in India, effective from October 1, 2023.”

OIDAR service providers now need to analyse the impact of this. Live streaming of events and classes might still continue to be exempt but providing access to the library or recorded videos would be subject to GST.


Also Read

Netflix ends password sharing in India from today; all you need to know

Netflix India's password sharing crackdown: Here's how it will work

Netflix's curbs on password sharing may lead to a larger subscriber base

After initial success, Netflix to roll-out more features for ad-based plans

Centre eyeing to tax OTT platform Netflix's income in India: Report

States, UTs to raise Rs 2.37 trn in Q3FY24 through market borrowings: RBI

High quality standards to help become developed economy by 2047: Goyal

Marginal credit boost: Fitch on India's inclusion in JP Morgan's bond index

PFRDA asks govt to hike guaranteed pension under Atal Pension Yojana

Festivities, polls prompt govt to keep tabs on food price movement

Topics :GSTNetflix IndiaDigital servicesOTT usersSpotifyHotstar

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story