Home / Economy / News / New limestone block set to aid employment and revenue in Rajasthan

New limestone block set to aid employment and revenue in Rajasthan

Rajasthan's mines minister Pramod Jain Bhaya said that planned exploration of mining minerals in the state and auction of blocks are going on at full speed

Anil Sharma Jaipur
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 5:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Deposits of over 163 million tonnes of limestone have been found in Khimsar tehsil of the Nagaur district.

Additional chief secretary (ACS) Mines and Petroleum Veenu Gupta said that before this discovery, reserves of 335 lakh million tonnes were found at Harima, Khetolao, Pithasiya , Sarasani and Deh tehsils of Nagaur district, and the process to auction 21 blocks is on.

Rajasthan’s mines minister Pramod Jain Bhaya said that planned exploration of mining minerals in the state and auction of blocks are going on at full speed.

Meanwhile, Gupta pointed out that 51 blocks have been prepared by the Rajasthan State Mineral Exploration Trust for auction in this area. Necessary notification for this has been issued by the state government.

The process of e-auction is expected to start soon.

“This will not only boost the cement industry in the state but will also help employment and revenue,” she added.

Director Mines Sandesh Nayak said that the department is excited with the discovery of the limestone reserves in Nagaur. He said that by creating smaller blocks, local and small participants will also be able to come forward in the mining industry by participating in the auction.

Nayak said that according to a rough estimate, 163.77 million tonnes of limestone deposits have been estimated in these blocks of 365.27-hectare area. Necessary preparations for the e-auction are being completed soon by the department.

Meanwhile, ACS Mines Veenu Gupta said that huge reserves of iron ore were found a few months back in Karauli district of the state.

Also Read

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Rajasthan elections 2023: AAP makes 7 guarantees, from education to health

Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people

Rajasthan elections: BJP to stage protest in state over daily power cuts

New regulations to boost mineral mining and revenue sharing in India

Regulatory framework for large unlisted firms by MCA in the works

Uttar Pradesh's top cities to tap capital markets with infrastructure bonds

Integrating GVCs can add $1.2 trn to India's foreign trade: GTRI report

India's April-August finished steel imports from China at five-year high

India mulling its own carbon tax on exports along the lines of CBAM

Topics :limestone reservesrajasthanMining industryEmployment

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bn

Shree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the case

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story