New limestone block set to aid employment and revenue in Rajasthan

Deposits of over 163 million tonnes of limestone have been found in Khimsar tehsil of the Nagaur district.

Additional chief secretary (ACS) Mines and Petroleum Veenu Gupta said that before this discovery, reserves of 335 lakh million tonnes were found at Harima, Khetolao, Pithasiya , Sarasani and Deh tehsils of Nagaur district, and the process to auction 21 blocks is on.

Rajasthan’s mines minister Pramod Jain Bhaya said that planned exploration of mining minerals in the state and auction of blocks are going on at full speed.

Meanwhile, Gupta pointed out that 51 blocks have been prepared by the Rajasthan State Mineral Exploration Trust for auction in this area. Necessary notification for this has been issued by the state government.

The process of e-auction is expected to start soon.

“This will not only boost the cement industry in the state but will also help employment and revenue,” she added.

Director Mines Sandesh Nayak said that the department is excited with the discovery of the limestone reserves in Nagaur. He said that by creating smaller blocks, local and small participants will also be able to come forward in the mining industry by participating in the auction.

Nayak said that according to a rough estimate, 163.77 million tonnes of limestone deposits have been estimated in these blocks of 365.27-hectare area. Necessary preparations for the e-auction are being completed soon by the department.

Meanwhile, ACS Mines Veenu Gupta said that huge reserves of iron ore were found a few months back in Karauli district of the state.