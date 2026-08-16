New nuclear rules well-structured and genius step forward: Experts

The draft rules announced by the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) under the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy (SHANTI) Act are “very well-structured” and many of its provisions are “genuine steps forward”, according to independent experts.

The rules require nuclear plant operators to maintain an insurance policy, financial security or a combination of both to cover civil liability for nuclear damage. Such financial security must remain in place till all spent fuel has been removed from the concerned storage pool.

Further, a nuclear plant or reactor of foreign design must be certified or approved in the country of origin by its regulatory body, along with a provision that it should also be operational in the country of origin, or another foreign country.

On receipt of the application to set up a nuclear power plant, the licensing authority will carry out an initial assessment of the applicant’s credentials with respect to corporate form and governing board. It will also assess the applicant’s understanding of the obligations and responsibilities towards regulatory compliances, including site selection, life-time design support, radioactive waste management, spent fuel storage and infrastructure, among others.

“The provisions relating to pre-licensing consultation and in-principle approval prior to finalisation of technology and site will provide a well-structured mechanism for processing of potential license applications from interested investors,” said Anujesh Dwivedi, partner, Deloitte India. He added that the in-principle approval will provide reasonable clarity to investors before making any major financial commitments.

The rules provide for the Centre to constitute a group of experts every five years to review the maximum limits of an operator’s civil liability for nuclear damage.

However, this approval can be revoked if there is a “supervening public interest” or the person granted approval is owned, controlled or dominated by entities who are inimical to defence and national security, or public health and safety; or on grounds of misrepresentation or suppression of facts.

The rules also mention there will be a single composite licence authorising the building, owning, operating and decommissioning of the nuclear power plant or reactor.They also contain provisions relating to fuel fabrication facilities, exploration and mining of uranium and thorium, foreign and domestic trade of nuclear fuel, among others.