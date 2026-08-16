New nuclear rules well-structured and genius step forward: Experts

If an accident involving radioactive material or radiation, other than a “nuclear incident” under the Act, occurs at a facility, plant, mine or during its transport, the licensee or safety authorisation holder, including the consignor, will be responsible for compensating damage resulting in death, personal injury or health impacts, and property damage or loss, and must maintain sufficient financial security to meet compensation claims.
Addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said: “With the SHANTI Act passed in Parliament, we have created the framework to achieve our goal… to achieve 100 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity. We aim to start five new nuclear reactors in this decade”.