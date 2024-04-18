Home / Economy / News / NHAI identifies 33 highway stretches of 2,741 km for monetisation in FY25

NHAI identifies 33 highway stretches of 2,741 km for monetisation in FY25

NHAI's asset monetisation has crossed Rs 1 trillion till date

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has identified 33 highway stretches cumulatively spanning 2,741 kilometres to monetise during the current financial year through toll operate transfer (TOT) and infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) modes.

The identified stretches include Lucknow-Aligarh, Kanpur-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur, and Bareilly-Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, Gurugram-Kotputli-Jaipur bypass and Jaipur-Kishangarh in Rajasthan, Panikoili-Rimuli in Odisha, Chennai bypass in Tamil Nadu, and Muzaffarpur-Darbhanga-Purnia highway in Bihar.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The asset would be monetized through ToT/InvIT modes.

"NHAI will have discretion to review and change the above list and modes of monetization," the agency said.

NHAI has raised Rs 40,314 crore through various modes of asset monetisation in 2023-24 against the target of Rs 28,868 crore.

NHAI's asset monetisation has crossed Rs 1 trillion till date.

The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had raised Rs 32,855 crore in 2022-23 through various modes of asset monetisation.
 

Currently, MoRTH monetises its assets under three modes -- toll-operate-transfer (TOT) model, Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) and project-based financing to provide all categories of investors an opportunity to invest in assets pertaining to highways and associated infrastructure.

InvIT is an instrument on the pattern of mutual funds, designed to pool money from investors and invest in assets that will provide cash flows over a period of time.

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

NHAI asks Paytm FASTag users to switch to another issuing bank by March 15

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

Ashmore Group counters consensus with big bet on China over India

Quality Control Orders: What do they mean for the domestic industry?

India will be $34.7 trn economy by 2047; per capita to be $21k: PHDCCI

Powered by iPhone exports, electronics become India's fifth largest export

Wider social security net on cards for unorganised sector workers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NHAINHAI projectsMonetisation of highwaysMinistry of Road Transport and Highways

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story