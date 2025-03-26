NHAI's NHIT hits Rs 18,380 crore mark in record InvIT monetisation

National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT), the Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), has concluded the largest round of monetisation in the highway sector at Rs 18,380 crore, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Wednesday.

“With completion of this round, the total realised value across the four rounds stands at over Rs 46,000 crore. In this round, NHIT has successfully raised Rs 8,340 crore in unit capital from marquee domestic and international investors along with Rs 10,040 crore in debt from domestic lenders,” the ministry said.

The national highways part of the transaction are Anakapalle–Narsannapeta, Gundugolanu–Kovvuru and Chittoor–Mallavaram stretches in Andhra Pradesh, Bareilly–Sitapur and Muzaffarnagar–Haridwar stretches in Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand, Gandhidham–Mundra stretch in Gujarat, and Raipur–Bilaspur stretch in Chhattisgarh, at a concession value of Rs 17,738 crore (including premium of Rs 97 crore).

Also, marking its first foray into InvITs, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) made an investment of Rs 2,035 crore in the latest round, the ministry said.

“The investors subscribed to the units through a book-building process at a cut-off price of Rs 133.50 per unit, reflecting a premium over the December 31, 2024 net asset value of Rs 131.94 per unit,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, several domestic pension/provident funds like EPFO, L&T PF, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Karamchari PF, Indian Oil Corporation PF; insurance companies including Axis Max Life Insurance; banks/financial institutions including NaBFID, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank; and mutual/investment funds like Nippon India, Baroda BNP Paribas, Nuvama and White Oak Capital participated in the issue.

The trust’s existing investors – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board – also participated in the book building to their maximum limit.

NHAI subscribed to its share of 15 per cent of the units at the same price.

Going forward, the ministry has been given the steepest target of all infrastructure ministries in the second edition of the National Monetisation Pipeline.

The ministry, having experienced success in the first pipeline, is expected to bring Rs 3.5 trillion by bringing private participation in operational national highways between FY26 and FY30.

With completion of this round, NHIT will hold a diversified portfolio of 26 operating toll roads (41 toll plazas) with an aggregate length of 2,345 km spread across 12 states with concession periods ranging between 20 to 30 years, said the ministry.