1 in 5 UHNIs look to settle abroad, says Kotak Private Banking survey

One in five ultra-high-networth individuals (UHNIs) surveyed by Kotak Private Banking, a division of Kotak Mahindra Bank, are looking to migrate out of India to enhance their standard of living, healthcare solutions, education, or lifestyles.

These individuals aim to reside in their chosen host country permanently while retaining their Indian citizenship, the report said.

The survey, conducted in the first two quarters of FY25, included 150 UHNIs.

Professionals showed a greater inclination to migrate compared to entrepreneurs or inheritors. Age-wise, those aged 36–40 and over 61 expressed the strongest interest. Preferred destinations include the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with its Golden Visa scheme being particularly attractive.

The report highlighted residency-through-investment programmes, or Golden Visas, as a key enabler.

Popular options include the US EB-5 Visa, Portugal’s Golden Visa, and Canada’s Start-up Visa. The UAE’s Golden Visa stands out among Indian UHNIs, offering residency, tax benefits, a thriving property market, and proximity to India, making it both practical and appealing.

Gautami Gavankar, president of Kotak Mahindra Bank, emphasised that this migration trend does not signal a capital flight. Indian residents are limited to remitting $250,000 annually, while NRIs can remit up to $1 million per year.

The report also revealed UHNIs’ aggressive investment approach, with portfolios prioritising domestic and global equity markets, followed by commercial real estate, debt, and alternative investments. Increasingly, these individuals are looking beyond India for smart, practical opportunities, driven by favourable business climates, tax advantages, and portfolio diversification. As their wealth grows and spending shifts to dollars, investing in dollar-based assets becomes critical.

As of 2023, India had 2,83,000 UHNIs with a combined wealth of Rs 232 trillion. The survey projects this to rise to 4,30,000 individuals with Rs 359 trillion by 2028.