Chhattisgarh govt woos companies from Bengaluru to invest in state

The Chhattisgarh government has received investment proposals worth Rs 3,700 crore from various industries in Karnataka as the state tries to allay fears of Naxalite disturbances and present itself as an attractive investment destination for new-age businesses.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, looking to create new jobs and improve the lives of people in his first term as the head of the state, engaged with top industrialists and business leaders in Bengaluru on Wednesday as part of a roadshow to explore investment opportunities in sectors such as IT/ITeS, textiles, electronics, food processing and green fuel.

Sai has already gone to New Delhi and Mumbai as part of his attempt to expand the state’s economy from existing heavy industries such as iron and steel to IT and a greater number of small and medium industries. About 16 per cent of the country's steel and 15 per cent of aluminium is produced in the state.

“We are developing Nava Raipur as the largest IT hub in Central India. An investment of $1.6 billion has been made here, which will make the infrastructure here at par with the best cities in the country,” the chief minister said while addressing industrialists.

Representatives from companies such as BEML, Gokaldas Exports and Britannia praised the state’s business-friendly policies and infrastructure support.

Sai said that under the government’s new industrial policy, a special policy has been created for large industries, offering a 30–50 per cent return on capital investment (Rs 200 to Rs 450 crore). Special concessions have also been given in sectors like electrical and electronics, pharma, textile, food and agro processing. The state is also setting up a pharmaceutical park in Nava Raipur, which will be the largest pharmaceutical park in Central India.

The new industrial policy has led to investment proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore from Raipur, New Delhi and Mumbai, the state government said last month.

The state has designated Bastar and Surguja as the highest-priority regions for industrial investment promotion. To encourage growth in these areas, incentives in certain sectors, as well as discounts ranging from 50–100 per cent on iron and coal royalties, have been introduced. Additionally, there is a provision for reimbursement of cess up to 150 per cent.

The chief minister also said that there is a greater focus on building infrastructure. “Chhattisgarh has great connectivity, with expressways to Ranchi, Visakhapatnam, and Hyderabad being built and nearly complete. The state also has excellent rail, road, and air connections, and in terms of power generation, this is one of the leading states of the country.”