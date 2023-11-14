Home / Economy / News / NHAI tightens norms for contractor staff qualifications amid rising mishaps

NHAI tightens norms for contractor staff qualifications amid rising mishaps

Minimum 10-15 years experience in infra needed to work on EPC highway projects now

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Premium
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

With several cases of lapses in construction by contractors coming to the fore, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has tightened regulations around the minimum qualifications and experience required by professionals deployed by contractors and their sub-contractors for national highway projects.

Now, every professional engaged by a contractor will need to have a minimum of 10-15 years of experience in infrastructure projects before they can work on a national highway engineering procurement construction (EPC) project.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


According to officials, the move has been undertaken to curb the practice of workarounds by contractors by deploying unqualified professionals in key positions such as project manager, quality manager, bridge engineer, and safety manager, among others.

The standard EPC contract of the highways authority already has a provision that encourages the designing and executing firm to deploy professionals who are “appropriately and adequately qualified, skilled, and experienced in their respective functions in conformity with good industry practice.”

“We have received several instances from field officials where contractors have exploited the vagueness of the term ‘good industry practice’ and deployed inadequately qualified and experienced staff for NH projects. The idea is to set a precise benchmark which can be used to hold contractors accountable now,” an official with the highway authority told Business Standard.

The move comes after the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways faced criticism earlier over the quality of highways, especially in sensitive areas like the hills, where entire sections were destroyed during monsoon-induced floods.

On November 12, 40 workers were trapped inside an under-construction tunnel at Silkyara in Uttarakhand. They were doing reprofiling work 260-265 metres inside the tunnel from the Silkyara portal when a collapse occurred, and all 40 workers based on the contractor's tunnel entry register got trapped inside the tunnel.

Rescue efforts are currently underway by the state disaster rescue authorities.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has been open about the need for a complete overhaul in planning and execution-related regulations to ensure that the quality of roads is on par with developed countries.

Fatalities in road accidents reached an all-time high in 2022, with most road safety parameters showing few signs of improvement.

National Highways account for only 2 per cent of the country’s road network but witnessed 33 per cent of all road accidents and 36 per cent of all accident fatalities in the country. Deaths on NHs increased by 9 per cent between 2021 and 2022.

Meanwhile, the NHAI has also changed norms regarding land acquisition planning to reduce the scope of future stalling of projects and cost escalations due to delays, with consultants now required to send three optimal alignments for NH projects and check viability through the PM Gati-Shakti portal.

Also Read

Slow progress in highway construction persists despite government push

L&T Construction secures major contracts for EPC developments in India

Will India now replace steel crash barriers on highways with bamboo?

JSW Infra makes strong debut; extends gain to zoom 32% over issue price

National Highways Infra Trust to raise Rs 4,500 crore via term loans

Deflation in WPI persists for a seventh straight month in Oct, hits -0.52%

Credit formalisation, state welfare transforming labour markets: SBI report

Uttar Pradesh govt to leverage network of rivers for cargo movement

Japan's $20 trn 'carry trade' poses risks amid central bank's policy shift

German budget sees more cash for Ukraine, green buildings, industry: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :National Highways Authority of IndiaEPC Infrastructureinfrastructure projectsNHAI

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DA

Isro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: Report

Crude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast

Next Story