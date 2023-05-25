Modi govt at 9: Social goals to economic targets, here're hits & misses































































































































































































The Narendra Modi-led BJP government presents a mixed picture on economic indicators, with recent numbers weighed down by the pandemic woes, even as progress remained steady on key social goals. The gross domestic product grew from around $2 trillion in 2014 to over $3 trillion now.It is expected to cross the $5-trillion mark by 2027, according to numbers from the International Monetary Fund. The average Indian’s earnings, broadly measured by the per capita net national income, was 43 per cent higher in 2022-23, lower than the 50.5 per cent figure over a similar nine-year period ending in 2014-15.The pandemic has weighed on growth in recent years and has worsened government finances. A lacklustre performance on trade may also have contributed to slower overall growth.Exports rose slower than imports. Inflation has, however, moderated. National Family Health Survey data shows infant mortality rate declined significantly. The maternal mortality ratio has contracted to 97 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2018-20.Sanitation services improved after a push by the Swachh Bharat Mission. Overall, 58.6 per cent households used clean fuel for cooking in 2019-21, aided by the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. In rural areas, 43 per cent households use cleaner fuel against 89.7 per cent in urban areas.