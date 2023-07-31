Home / Economy / News / Nirma emerges as frontrunner for Glenmark's API arm as bid deadline ends

Nirma emerges as frontrunner for Glenmark's API arm as bid deadline ends

Nirma Ltd and Sekhmet Pharmaventures were among the shortlisted bidders for a controlling stake in GLS

BS Web Team New Delhi
Nirma Group is also looking to raise up to Rs 7,000 crore for the acquisition and expansion of its existing facilities (File)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Detergent chemical major, Nirma Group, is leading the race to acquire Glenmark Life Sciences (GLS), according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd owns an 82.8 per cent stake in GLS,  which is a leading active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) platform.

ET quoted sources as saying that the conglomerate emerged as the sole bidder late last week, the deadline to submit firm offers for the business, PAG-backed Sekhmet Pharmaventures did not submit a final offer after intense negotiations. Nirma Ltd and Sekhmet Pharmaventures were among the shortlisted bidders for a controlling stake in GLS.

For acquiring GLS, Nirma will employ healthcare subsidiary Aculife Healthcare as the likely vehicle. Nirma Group is also looking to raise up to Rs 7,000 crore for the acquisition and expansion of its existing facilities, investment banking sources said.

ET quoted sources as saying that Nirma is likely to have offered a slight premium to the current market price. If the deal goes through and the open offer is fully subscribed, Nirma will have to play a total of Rs 6,664-7,000 crore, they added. To finance the transaction, Nirma is holding talks with Standard Chartered Bank, Investec, Nomura, and Axis Bank.

Earlier, investment banking sources told Business Standard that Nirma has indicated that its diversification plans will be undertaken for acquisitions ranging from Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 7,000 crore in either domestic or overseas markets. The firm has not specified its acquisition target while initiating talks for a fund-raising exercise.

Nirma, which generated a profit of Rs 909 crore in the financial year 2022-2023 (FY23), is expected to generate annual cash accruals of more than Rs 1,700 crore as against debt repayment of Rs 650-750 crore in FY24. The Nirma group acquired Stericon Pharma, an eye drops and contact lens maker, for around Rs 350 crore, in April this year.

Once done, the transaction will help promoter Glenn Saldanha deleverage the Glenmark Pharmaceuticals balance sheet.

At 12:15 pm, GLS  was trading 0.5 per cent up at Rs 664 a share on the NSE.

Also Read

Sekhmet Pharmaventures, Nirma in race to acquire Glenmark's API business

Glenmark Life Sciences Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 24.5% to Rs 135.4 cr

Nirma, 3 private equity firms in race to buy Glenmark Life Sciences

Glenmark Life rallies 10%, hits 52-week high on strong Q4FY23 results

Nirma looks to raise up to Rs 7,000 crore to fund buys and expansion

Indian exports face bigger threat from Asia-Pacific than West: CRISIL

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Stock exchange NSE considering extending trade timings in phased manner

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

Macro worries keep IT companies off campus: Hirings to be 40% lower

Topics :NirmaGlenmark Life SciencesGlenmark PharmaceuticalsPharmaceuticalBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Walmart buys Tiger Global's stake in e-com giant Flipkart for $1.4 billion

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after protests by Oppn over Manipur issue

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Google Ads introduces auto-generated advertisement tool using generative AI

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story