No headway on digital competition law as committee terms ends

The government has made no progress in finalising the proposed digital competition law, as the term of the committee assigned to examine it ended in December.

Sources reveal that the committee, which has already received approximately six extensions, is likely to receive another. However, it is reported that the committee has not convened in several months and has not reached a consensus on implementing ex-ante regulations for major technology firms.

"There is ongoing debate regarding the potential negative impact of these regulations on innovation. Striking a balance between innovation and regulation remains unresolved," said an individual familiar with the situation.



The Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Competition Commission of India did not respond to Business Standard's email enquiry.

The committee, led by Manoj Govil, secretary of the corporate affairs ministry, was established in February 2023 with an initial three-month mandate. Stakeholder discussions on the framework of the digital competition law were completed in March.

Committee members include the chairperson of the Competition Commission of India, Saurabh Srivastava, chairman of the Indian Angel Network and co-founder of industry body NASSCOM. Law firms on the panel include Haigreve Khaitan of Khaitan & Co, Pallavi Shardul Shroff of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, Anand Pathak of P&A Law Offices, and Rahul Rai of Axiom5 Law Chamber.



In December 2022, a parliamentary committee on finance suggested the need for a digital competition law in its report.

On March 4, domestic startups and news publishers presented their case for a digital competition act. Representatives from Google, Amazon, Meta, Apple, Twitter, and Netflix, along with various domestic companies such as Zomato, Oyo, Swiggy, Paytm, Makemytrip, and Flipkart, participated in the stakeholder discussions.

Several startups and news publishers previously expressed concerns about their exclusion from the committee, noting it appeared to be dominated by corporate lawyers, many representing major tech firms. Following these concerns, numerous domestic startups and news publishers were invited to present their views to the panel.