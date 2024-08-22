Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Not against e-com firms, want them to be fair and honest: Piyush Goyal

Not against e-com firms, want them to be fair and honest: Piyush Goyal

The minister's remarks on Wednesday drew a lot of attention, considering that the country's e-commerce sector has witnessed rapid growth, especially over the last four to five years

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaking at a launch event for a report on the net impact of e-commerce on employment and consumer welfare
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaking at a launch event for a report on the net impact of e-commerce on employment and consumer welfare
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 6:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A day after criticising Amazon for predatory pricing, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal softened his stance on Thursday, clarifying that the government is not opposed to e-commerce but is focused on ensuring fair competition between online and offline businesses.

He further reiterated the government’s commitment to attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) while maintaining “fair play” and “honesty” for both customers and suppliers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“We are very clear that we want to invite FDI, we want to welcome technology, we want the best of the world, and we are not against online platforms at all. E-commerce offers tremendous benefits — convenience, speed, and comfort. It has many advantages,” Goyal said at an industry event in Mumbai.

However, on Wednesday, the minister said that the e-commerce sector’s rapid growth is a “cause for concern” and not pride, warning that it could lead to job losses in traditional retail. He argued that e-commerce platforms are taking business away from small retailers by offering high-margin products, such as consumer electronics and apparel, at discounted rates.

While acknowledging the importance of e-commerce, Goyal stressed the need to “carefully consider” its role in a more organised manner, weighing both its benefits and potential drawbacks.

Goyal also criticised the investment strategies of large e-commerce companies like Amazon, suggesting that their financial losses — often due to large payments to professionals and top lawyers — are offset by new rounds of investment.

The minister’s comments on Wednesday attracted considerable attention, particularly given the rapid expansion of India’s e-commerce sector over the past four to five years.

More From This Section

GoM on rate rationalisation to meet 1st time ahead of GST council meeting

CBDT forms committee to review I-T Act, 'sunset' clauses to be eliminated

India surpasses China to become biggest importer of Russian oil in July

Softer rise in manufacturing output slows flash PMI to 60.5 in August

India's GDP growth slowed down to six-quarter low of 6% in Q1 FY25: ICRA


According to a report by the Pahle India Foundation titled Assessing the Net Impact of E-commerce on Employment and Consumer Welfare in India, the country’s e-commerce industry is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 27 per cent from 2018 to 2030. The report also highlighted e-commerce’s considerable contribution to employment, estimating that vendors in the sector have generated 16 million jobs.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Net foreign direct investment rises to $6.9 billion in Q1, shows RBI data

FDI in food processing sector down 30% to Rs 5,037 crore in 2023-24

FDI in manufacturing rises 69% to $165 bn during 2014-24: Jitin Prasada

Strategic reforms can enhance India's appeal to global investors: GTRI

Mid-tech FDI for job creation need of the hour: Business Standard panel

Topics :Piyush Goyalforeign direct investmentsAmazon

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story