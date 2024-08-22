GoM on rate rationalisation to meet 1st time ahead of GST council meeting

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

This will be the first meeting of the high profile GoM comprising ministers of seven states with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary as the convenor

GST
The GST Council in its 54th meeting on September 9 will discuss the way forward on rate rationalisation.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 4:14 PM IST
Ahead of the GST Council meeting on September 9, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST rate rationalisation will meet here on Thursday, officials said.

This will be the first meeting of the high profile GoM comprising ministers of seven states with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary as the convenor.

The other members of the panel are West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, Rajasthan Medical, and Health Services Minister Gajendra Singh.

"The GoM will meet today to take stock of the progress and the future course of action," an official said.

The GST Council, in its previous meeting in June, had tasked the GoM to give a broad overview of the work done or a draft report on GST rate rationalisation. It would include the status of the work and aspects covered by the panel so far and work pending before the panel.

The GST Council in its 54th meeting on September 9 will discuss the way forward on rate rationalisation.

The GoM has been tasked with suggesting the required rate rationalisation and correction of inverted duty structure with an objective of simplifying the rate structure, reviewing the GST exemption list and enhancing revenues from Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The GoM was originally set up in September 2021, under the then Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Under his chairmanship, the panel had submitted an interim report to the GST Council in June 2022, proposing changes in tax rates for some goods and services and correction in inverted duty structure.

Currently, the GST regime has five broad tax slabs of zero, 5, 12, 18, and 28 per cent. A cess is levied over and above the highest 28 per cent rate on luxury and demerit goods.


First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

