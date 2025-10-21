NRI deposit inflows dip to $4.7 billion in April-July, shows RBI data

The flow of money from overseas Indians into non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes moderated to $4.7 billion during the April–July 2025 period from $5.8 billion in the same period last year, latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

This decline was primarily because of reduced inflows into Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR (B)] deposits.

According to the data, outstanding NRI deposits stood at $167.86 billion at the end of July 2025, down from $168.32 billion a year ago.

NRI deposit schemes include Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposits, Non-Resident External (NRE) deposits, and Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) deposits.