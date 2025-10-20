Home / Economy / News / RBI sold $7.6 bn in August amid rupee pressure; Reer falls to 97.6

RBI sold $7.6 bn in August amid rupee pressure; Reer falls to 97.6

The central bank remained a net dollar seller for the fourth straight month as the rupee weakened; REER slipped further, signalling lower currency competitiveness

rbi, reserve bank of india
The REER adjusts the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (Neer) to account for inflation differentials between India and its major trading partners. | Image: Bloomberg
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:46 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The central bank did not purchase dollars for the second consecutive month amid pressure on the rupee. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $7.6 billion in August, compared with $2.5 billion in July.
 
During the current financial year (2025-26), the RBI was a net buyer of the greenback only in May, remaining a net seller in the other four months — April, June, July, and August.
 
The outstanding net short-dollar position in the rupee forward market fell further to $53.35 billion by the end of August, down from $57.85 billion at the end of July. 
 
As of September 2025, the real effective exchange rate (REER) of the Indian rupee fell further to 97.6, from 98.8 in August. In May, REER had increased after five consecutive months of moderation since December 2024. Prior to the decline, the REER had risen steadily from 103.66 in January 2024 to a peak of 108.14 in November.
 
REER adjusts the nominal effective exchange rate to account for inflation differentials between India and its major trading partners.
 
A REER value above 100 indicates an appreciation of the rupee relative to the base year, potentially making Indian exports less competitive in global markets.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India resilient but not immune to global headwinds, says RBI report

Trump vows to keep massive tariffs on India until Russian oil imports cease

Russia continues oil shipments to India, TASS cites foreign ministry

Rupee dips 4.36% in Samvat 2081 as trade tensions weigh, bonds gain

Making progress in trade negotiations with US amid tariff tensions: Govt

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRupee-dollar swapIndian Economy

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story