RBI sold $7.6 bn in August amid rupee pressure; Reer falls to 97.6

The central bank did not purchase dollars for the second consecutive month amid pressure on the rupee. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $7.6 billion in August, compared with $2.5 billion in July.

During the current financial year (2025-26), the RBI was a net buyer of the greenback only in May, remaining a net seller in the other four months — April, June, July, and August.

The outstanding net short-dollar position in the rupee forward market fell further to $53.35 billion by the end of August, down from $57.85 billion at the end of July.