Solar federation urges Govt to extend transmission charge waiver

The National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI) has written to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), seeking an extension to the waiver on the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges for projects that are set to be commissioned within the next year, specifically until June, for those that have made significant progress.

This is to protect the viability of various renewable energy projects that are at risk due to delays beyond the control of developers.

The waiver aims to promote the transition to renewable energy by lowering generation costs and assisting India in reaching its goal of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030. Currently, the charges are waived for a period of 25 years for green power projects, including solar, wind, and hybrid projects, as well as battery energy and pump storage projects that are commissioned before 30 June 2025.