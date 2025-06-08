Home / Economy / News / Maharashtra, Karnataka account for 51% of FDI in India in FY25: Govt

Maharashtra, Karnataka account for 51% of FDI in India in FY25: Govt

Maharashtra attracted maximum foreign inflows at $19.6 billion and accounted for 31 per cent of the country's total FDI during April-March 2024-25

FDI
Karnataka received $6.62 overseas investments during the last fiscal year, the data showed (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
Maharashtra and Karnataka accounted for 51 per cent of the foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the country during the last financial year 2024-25, according to the latest data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Karnataka received $6.62 overseas investments during the last fiscal year, the data showed.

Karnataka received $6.62 overseas investments during the last fiscal year, the data showed.

ALSO READ: Lower net FDI due to repatriation signals mature market, says RBI governor

The two states were followed by Delhi ($6 billion), Gujarat ($5.71 billion), Tamil Nadu ($3.68 billion), Haryana ($3.14 billion), and Telangana ($3 billion).

According to experts, the main reason for the maximum inflows in Maharashtra and Karnataka is substantial improvement in infrastructure.

Infrastructure has improved considerably and that is making them attractive destinations for FDI in India, an economist said.

Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, grew 14 per cent to $81.04 billion during the last financial year. It is the highest in the last three years. The same stood at $71.3 billion in 2023-24.

Topics :MaharashtraKarnatakaforeign direct investmentsForeign Direct Investment FDIFDI in India

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

