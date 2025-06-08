Maharashtra, Karnataka account for 51% of FDI in India in FY25: Govt

Maharashtra and Karnataka accounted for 51 per cent of the foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the country during the last financial year 2024-25, according to the latest data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Maharashtra attracted maximum foreign inflows at $19.6 billion and accounted for 31 per cent of the country's total FDI during April-March 2024-25.

Karnataka received $6.62 overseas investments during the last fiscal year, the data showed.

The two states were followed by Delhi ($6 billion), Gujarat ($5.71 billion), Tamil Nadu ($3.68 billion), Haryana ($3.14 billion), and Telangana ($3 billion).