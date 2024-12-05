Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / The Railways Amendment Bill 2024 seeks to simplify legal framework

The Railways Amendment Bill 2024 seeks to simplify legal framework

Opposition fears privatisation

Railway Bill 2024
Dhruvaksh Saha
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 10:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the Railways Amendment Bill 2024 in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, opposition leaders alleged that the Bill could be detrimental to the functioning of railways.
 
“The current Bill proposes to simplify the legal framework by incorporating the proposals of the Indian Railway Board Act, 1905 in the Railways Act, 1989. This will reduce the need to refer to two laws. Instead, reference will be required only to one law,” Vaishnaw said in his statement of objects and reasons.
 
Fine print of the bill says that the Centre will prescribe the qualification, experience and terms and conditions of appointment of the Chairman and the other Members of the Board and the manner of filling up the posts.
 
“This bill is a backdoor entry which can lead to privatisation, and can undermine the autonomy of the Indian Railways,” Congress’ Manoj Kumar said during the discussion on the bill on Tuesday.
 
But a private sector expert said that there appears to be no linkage between the fine print of the bill and privatisation of railways -- a sensitive subject for the Centre as it has faced criticism for it in the past.
 
“There is no provision in the bill for privatisation or changing the functioning of Indian Railways as such. Nor does it advocate any restructuring in the highest decision-making. The criticism in that regard is unfounded. It’s a paper-cutting exercise which will streamline the functioning of the railway board,” said a senior railway board official, requesting anonymity.
 
The Union minister told Parliament that the functioning and independence of the Railway Board will be enhanced with this Bill.

More From This Section

Tractor sales may witness fertile H2; analysts expect 10-11% growth

Q2 current account deficit to widen to 7 quarter high of 1.6%: Report

Potential shifts in US trade policy to affect trade growth in 2025: UNCTAD

Premium

Foreign investors turn net buyers in second half of November, shows data

Deregulation to be the big theme of upcoming Economic Survey: CEA

 
“All the provisions in the Indian Railway Board Act, 1905 are proposed to be incorporated in the Railways Act, 1989 through this Bill,” he said.
 
Among other things, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Surpiya Sule said that a look at the legislation suggests that it could take powers away from the Parliament and hand them solely to the central government when it comes to matters regarding the national transporter.
 
The government argues that the two legislations could have been simplified back in 1989 as well, when a fresh legislation for the national transporter was passed by the Parliament, and that it is simply taking up the task which should have been done then.
 
Several other opposition leaders raised the issues of the possibility of caste and gender disparities in the board and asked the government to ensure that the marginalised are equitably represented at the railway board.
 
In 2022, the board saw its first woman chairman and chief executive officer in Jaya Varma Sinha, and the following year, Satish Kumar, a Dalit bureaucrat, was tasked to lead the organisation for the first time.
 
Moreover, the issue of accidents and infrastructure gaps was also raised, with parties alleging that the bill does not address critical issues faced by common people, seeking an increase in general coaches in trains. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi to Srinagar in 13 hrs: Vande Bharat train to be a reality in Jan 2025

Railway collected Rs 12k cr from passenger services during festivals: Govt

Konkan Railway needs major replacements to ensure safety, minister tells LS

India's 1st hydrogen train to begin trials between Jind & Sonipat stations

Railway minister denies delay in Vande Bharat sleeper trains over design

Topics :Railways Lok SabhaIndian Economy

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story