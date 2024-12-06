Q2 GDP growth not a systemic slowdown, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The slowdown in the second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers was not systemic and was impacted by the focus on elections in the first quarter and the absence of activity on capital expenditure (capex) and public expenditure, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.“Growth numbers are not necessarily going to get badly affected. I expect the third quarter to also make up for all this. There are very good chances and opportunities for India to remain the fastest-growing economy,” Sitharaman said. The FM was in conversation with 15th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh at the India-Japan Forum 2024.She said that the latest GDP growth number should be viewed in the context of an economy and a governance structure, which was all focused on elections in the first quarter, which had a bearing on Q2.India’s growth slowed to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent in the July-September period of FY25. Data released by the Controller General of Accounts for the period April-October FY2025 showed a year-on-year (YoY) decline of nearly 15 per cent in capital expenditure.While highlighting that the purchasing power of Indians was improving, the FM flagged concerns about wage saturation within India among factors affecting domestic consumption. “We are quite seized of these factors which might play on India's own consumption… India has opportunities as much as its share of challenges,” she added.She said that the plateauing of demand, particularly in developed countries, was a matter of concern, as was climate change with respect to agriculture and allied products.Addressing a query on states undertaking reforms relating to factors of production, Sitharaman said that it was in the country’s interest, and in the interest of the momentum the economy would need, to have such reforms. She said that some states are already aligning with central policies for regulatory ease and business facilitation. “The government is talking with many states to understand where their difficulties arise from. This engagement will continue; we will talk with the states, and we will take them on board,” the FM added.The FM also highlighted that in a global reset, India will carry forward its role of voicing the concerns of the Global South. 