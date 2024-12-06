Cargo traffic at major ports drops 4.95% to 67.53 mn tonnes in November

Cargo traffic at the country's major ports declined 4.95 per cent to 67.53 million tonnes in November, from 71.05 million tonnes in the same period a year ago, according to an industry body.

Among these, JNPA and Deendayal ports reported positive growth, while cargo traffic at the remaining 10 major facilities saw a year-on-year drop, the Indian Ports Association (IPA) said in a statement.

India has 12 major ports under the control of the central government. These include Deendayal Port (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), Mormugao Port, New Mangalore Port, Cochin Port, Chennai Port, Kamarajar Port (earlier Ennore), VO Chidambarnar Port, Visakhapatnam Port, Paradip Port and Kolkata Port, which also includes Haldia.

The cargo traffic at the premier container port JNPA grew 12.34 per cent during the month under review whereas Deendayal Port witnessed a 10.10 per cent growth year-on-year in November, IPA said.

Cargo traffic at Mormugao Port declined 29.64 per cent last month, from last year and New Mangalore Port reported a 19 per cent year-on-year drop in cargo traffic, it stated.

Other major ports, including Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Mumbai, also saw a decline in cargo traffic in November over the same month last year, as per IPA.