Home / Economy / News / Odisha registers 10.73% increase in gross GST collection during FY24

Odisha registers 10.73% increase in gross GST collection during FY24

Odisha has recorded a growth of 10.73 per cent in gross GST collection in the 2023-24 fiscal, a statement said on Monday.

The highest and second-highest ever monthly collection of state GST (OGST+IGST settlement) were recorded in November (Rs 2,700.85 crore) and December (Rs 2,528.41 crore).
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 10:46 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Odisha has recorded a growth of 10.73 per cent in gross GST collection in the 2023-24 fiscal, a statement said on Monday.

The state has collected Rs 54,747.97 crore in gross GST from April 2023 to March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The highest-ever monthly collection of gross GST of Rs 5,135.81 crore was recorded in February, said the statement issued by the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha.

The highest and second-highest ever monthly collection of state GST (OGST+IGST settlement) were recorded in November (Rs 2,700.85 crore) and December (Rs 2,528.41 crore).

Similarly, the progressive collection of state GST (OGST+IGST settlement) up to the month of March 2024 was Rs 24,051.45 crore against the collection of Rs 18,600.52 crore up to March 2023, registering a growth of 29.31 per cent.

Also Read

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Leo box office collection Day 5: Vijay starrer crosses Rs 200 cr in India

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 13: SRK's movie to cross 400 cr mark soon

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 14: SRK movie crosses the 400 crore mark

Dunki worldwide collection: Shah Rukh Khan movie to soon cross 300 cr mark

Lower inequality amid slower growth: A mixed bag

GST collections hit Rs 1.78 trillion in March, the second highest ever

India Inc's credit quality remains healthy in H2FY24: Rating agencies

After three years, RBI returns to multiple price auctions for govt bonds

Salaried workers' real wages dropped between 2012 and 2022: ILO study

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Odisha GSTGST collection

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story