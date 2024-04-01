Real wage of salaried workers dipped in 2012-2022 period: ILO report

Over the decadal period until 2022, the average monthly real earnings of regular salaried workers declined by 1 per cent every year, according to the latest report jointly prepared by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Institute for Human Development (IHD), pointing towards poor-quality employment and possible adverse impacts of the pandemic.

The average real monthly wages of a regular wage worker dipped to Rs 10,925 in 2022 from Rs 12,100 in 2012, ILO calculated by using official government data. Wages in urban areas have gone down faster than in rural areas to Rs 12,616 in 2022 from Rs 13,616 in 2012, as compared to Rs 8,623 in rural areas from Rs 8,966 over the same time period, according to the India Employment Report 2024 released last month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Regular wage or salaried workers are those people who are engaged in relatively longer tenure of work and are usually paid wages or a salary on a weekly or monthly basis. It includes government employees, ASHA workers, domestic helpers, guards, persons working in the vast private sector and is generally considered to be a better form of employment.

Alakh N Sharma, director, IHD says that government employees are only a minuscule proportion of regular workers and though their salaries would have increased, it is largely the private sector employees who are seeing a stagnation in their wages.

“One reason is that a lot of low skilled regular workers like guards and house-helps are seeing stagnation in their earnings as their employers are not commensurately increasing their wages. The other is that growth in the private sector, which is majorly situated in urban areas, has not translated into higher wages for its workers,” he added.

According to the report, among the regular workers, nearly 39 per cent earned a real wage between Rs 5,001 to Rs 10,000 in 2022, followed by nearly 23 per cent of them earning Rs 2,001 to Rs 5,000. Only 14.9 per cent of regular workers earned more than Rs 20,000 in 2022, down from 17.1 per cent in 2012.

Similarly, the report also notes that the average real earnings of self-employed individuals declined annually by 0.8 per cent to Rs 6,843 in 2022 from Rs 7,017 in 2019. Meanwhile, the real monthly wages of casual workers have gone up by an average of 2.4 per cent to Rs 4,712 in 2022 from Rs 3,701 in 2012.

Self-employed workers, the most heterogeneous category and the largest category (nearly 55 per cent) of workers in India, consists of professionals like doctors, teachers, lawyers, agriculture labourers, vendors, hawkers, owners of small businesses, unpaid helpers working in household enterprises. In contrast, casual workers are those who do not have any tenure and are mostly employed on a daily wage basis like NREGA workers, industrial labourers, construction workers, or people doing odd jobs at odd times.

“The earnings of self-employed workers declined majorly due to the pandemic shocks. Professionals, majorly living in urban areas, were hurt more by the pandemic, as they saw their earnings decline more due to the frequent lockdowns. On the other hand, the modest increase in the earnings of casual workers in the past decade is majorly due to targeted government policy towards them and social transfers like free food programmes, pension schemes, higher allocation to NREGA. It's more reflective of the government's support and subsidy. The rise in the wages of casual workers is the most important for eradication of poverty and development, and their wages in India have generally been rising since the 1980s and surprisingly didn't decline during Covid as well,” Sharma added.

The report also noted that at the national level, 40.8 per cent of regular workers and 51.9 per cent of casual workers did not receive the average daily minimum wage prescribed by the government for unskilled workers in the agriculture sector, whereas 39.3 per cent of regular workers and 69.5 per cent of casual workers engaged in the construction sector did not receive the average daily minimum wage.