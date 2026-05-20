Odisha rolls out comprehensive data policy to drive governance reforms

Officials said the policy would help reduce duplication of records, improve beneficiary identification, enhance transparency and strengthen disaster-response systems through geospatial and real-time analytics. The government has identified tourism and heritage, mining, agriculture, healthcare, logistics, ports and sports, disaster resilience, energy transition and tribal welfare as priority sectors for data-driven governance.
“The policy has been aligned with the vision and goals outlined in Viksit Odisha (Vision 2036 and 2047), which provides a long-term roadmap for the state’s development across key sectors. It will support evidence-based planning, better coordination across departments and more effective public-service delivery, besides ensuring that it contributes meaningfully to the state’s overall growth and transformation,” Dev added.