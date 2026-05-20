India's core sector growth rises to 1.7% in April on steel, cement output
These eight sectors expanded by 1 per cent in the same month last year. The pace of expansion was 1.2 per cent in March
These eight sectors expanded by 1 per cent in the same month last year. The pace of expansion was 1.2 per cent in March
Production growth in eight core infrastructure sectors rose 1.7 per cent in April, driven by higher output of steel, cement and electricity, according to government data released on Wednesday.
These eight sectors expanded by 1 per cent in the same month last year. The pace of expansion was 1.2 per cent in March.
Coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, and fertiliser output recorded negative growth during the month under review.
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:03 PM IST