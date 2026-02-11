Oman pitches downstream aluminium opportunities to Indian industry

The Sultanate of Oman on Wednesday pitched its downstream aluminium sector to Indian manufacturers and investors, highlighting incentives, cost advantages and export access as it seeks to attract Indian companies to set up value-added operations in the Gulf nation.

The outreach took place at a high-level investment showcase hosted by the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in New Delhi today.

The event brought together Indian industry leaders, investors, trade bodies and strategic partners to explore opportunities across Oman’s aluminium value chain, including rolling, extrusion, fabrication, automotive components, packaging and construction materials.

In her address, Tahra Al Zadjali, Minister Plenipotentiary and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Oman, underscored the growing economic partnership between India and Oman. She highlighted Oman’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, business-friendly policies and its industrial diversification push under Oman Vision 2040.

Delegates from Oman emphasised the availability of high-quality primary aluminium, competitive energy costs, integrated logistics through major ports and attractive investment incentives as key advantages for Indian manufacturers seeking global expansion and cost efficiencies. Oman has positioned Sohar as a major industrial cluster and regional hub for aluminium production, with a focus on downstream value addition and access to markets in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the United States. The event also facilitated business-to-business meetings between Indian companies and Omani stakeholders to explore joint ventures, technology partnerships and long-term supply arrangements. On the sidelines of the showcase, Multi Bond Metal LLC signed a $4.5 million memorandum of understanding with Ladyn to set up an 8,000-tonne coil coating and lamination line plant in Oman.