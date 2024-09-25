Online home searches rise again as festive season kicks in: Report

As the festive season kicks in, online searches for homes in India have started to pick up again after seven months of low activity, a report released on Wednesday said.

The reading on the Indian Residential Index for Online Search by proptech platform Housing.com touched 99 in August, the highest since December 2023, when it was 105. So far in 2024, it has stayed below 90 points in most months, except in June when the reading was 92.

The reading on the index was above 100 in most months of 2023.

In India, the festive season typically kicks off around mid-August with Raksha Bandhan. It continues with celebrations like Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam, Dussehra, Diwali, and Christmas, culminating with New Year’s festivities.