Meesho hires 850k staff before festivals, mostly from tier-3, tier 4 cities

Meesho hires 850k staff before festivals, mostly from tier-3, tier 4 cities

This marks a 70 per cent increase from its seasonal hiring last year, according to a company statement

Meesho
Additionally, Meesho has hired about 3.5 lakh gig workers.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 5:33 PM IST
E-commerce platform Meesho on Thursday said it has enabled 8.5 lakh seasonal jobs within its seller and logistics network ahead of the festival season, mostly in tier-3 and tier-4 regions.

This marks a 70 per cent increase from the number of seasonal hiring last year, according to a company statement.

"This festive season, we are particularly thrilled to have enabled 8.5 lakh seasonal jobs, especially in tier-3 and beyond cities. Empowering SMBs, local manufacturers and logistics providers to scale their business is resulting in meaningful economic opportunities that is driving financial inclusion in these regions," said Sourabh Pandey, CXO, Fulfilment and Experience, Meesho.

Meesho's sellers have hired 5 lakh seasonal workers as part of their requirements for the festive season, the statement said.

Additionally, Meesho has hired about 3.5 lakh gig workers through its third-party logistics providers including Delhivery, Ecom Express, Shadowfax, and Xpressbees, along with its own logistic vertical Valmo.

"More than 60 per cent of these are coming from tier 3 and tier 4 regions," the statement said.

These roles largely involve first-mile, middle-mile, and delivery associates, responsible for duties such as picking, sorting, loading, unloading, and handling returns, it said.



First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News