Panel on rejigging GST rates due for another revamp, to meet before Budget

The meeting will be held at a time when the council is expected to assess states’ progress in implementing changes to their laws on taxation of online gaming, levying 28 per cent GST on the full face value for online money gaming, casinos, and horseracing. The six-month review window ended on March 30.

The council, the all-powerful body governing the GST regime and which is headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is expected to meet before the Budget is presented in the middle of July.

The group of ministers on rate rationalisation is headed by Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and includes the finance ministers of Goa, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Bihar. It was first formed in 2021 at the GST Council’s meeting to look into rationalisation of rates and address the so-called inverted duty structure.

It was reconstituted in November, when its head, Basavaraj S Bommai, lost the Karnataka Assembly elections. It needs another change because one of its members, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, is no longer the finance minister of Bihar.