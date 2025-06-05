Home / Economy / News / Piyush Goyal calls Italian business enclaves in India to boost investment

Piyush Goyal calls Italian business enclaves in India to boost investment

Speaking here at India-Italy Business Forum meeting, he said Italian companies can consider setting up manufacturing units and offices in those enclaves

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
The minister is here on a two-day visit. He is meeting leaders and businesses to boost trade and investments between the two countries.
Press Trust of India Brescia (Italy)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 7:48 PM IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday proposed to develop an industrial conclave for Italian businesses in India to promote investments.

Speaking here at India-Italy Business Forum meeting, he said Italian companies can consider setting up manufacturing units and offices in those enclaves.

"I have a proposition for you. We can set up Italian enclaves where Italian businesses can set up shops... we can set up hotels, restaurants, healthcare for Italian people who would come to work there. It will be home away from home for them," Goyal said.

These industrial parks can be set up in the proposed industrail corridors in different parts of the country.

The minister is here on a two-day visit. He is meeting leaders and businesses to boost trade and investments between the two countries.

India would invite Italian companies to certain locations in India such as Dighi near Mumbai and Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) in Maharashtra to showcase potential locations for these enclaves.

The government has announced to invest about Rs 28,000 crore to set up 12 industrial nodes, and build 100 industrial parks in the country.

These industrial areas will be located at Khurpia in Uttarakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerala, Agra and Prayagraj in UP, Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in Andhra Pradesh, and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Piyush GoyalCommerce ministryIndia-Italy

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

