Piyush Goyal meets UK counterpart to discuss free trade agreement

Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal met Kemi Badenoch, his counterpart in London to discuss the progress of the free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom (UK).

“ (We) discussed how both sides can add further momentum to the India-UK FTA negotiations for a mutually beneficial deal,” Goyal said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Goyal was on a two-day visit to the UK, which began on July 10, with India hoping that the visit will further propel the discussions and pave the way for a comprehensive and mutually beneficial agreement.

Till now, out of 26 policy areas , 14 were substantially closed for negotiations, while significant progress was made in other chapters. The 11th round of negotiation is currently underway in London.