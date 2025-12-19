Home / Economy / News / Piyush Goyal to make final push for India-EU discussions in new year

Piyush Goyal to make final push for India-EU discussions in new year

Government officials said that India and the EU are continuing to engage with each other to narrow the differences and close the free trade agreement (FTA) talks at the earliest

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal
premium
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to be in Brussels during January 8-9.
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:52 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will travel to Brussels early January to give a final push to the trade talks between India and the European Union (EU) and resolve pending contentious issues such as carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), steel, and automobiles, according to a person aware of the matter. 
“The minister will be in the EU during January 8-9,” the person cited above said. 
Both sides had aimed to finalise the deal by the end of the year. However, talks are now set to roll over to the next year, with a fresh attempt to seal the deal by January 26 – during the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to New Delhi as the Republic Day chief guest. 
Government officials said that India and the EU are continuing to engage with each other to narrow the differences and close the free trade agreement (FTA) talks at the earliest. CBAM — which will impact several Indian exports to the EU from January 1, 2026 — steel, and automobiles continue to remain contentious issues. 
Earlier this week, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal had said the negotiations between India and the trade bloc have entered the “most difficult” stage. “We are in the most difficult stage, most difficult issues are on the table... we are trying to ease that out wherever we are finding a fine balance. There is a set of issues on the table... CBAM is definitely on the table,” Agrawal had said. 
Since the beginning of the month, both sides held intense discussions with the aim of working towards concluding the long-pending agreement at the earliest. The 16th round of negotiation took place from December 3-9 in New Delhi. Goyal also held discussions with Maroš Šefčovič, EU commissioner for trade and economic security, during December 8-9 to provide strategic guidance to the FTA negotiating teams. Šefčovič’s visit was preceded by high-level discussions between Agrawal and director-general trade, European Commission, in New Delhi.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-Oman trade agreement opens the door to social security talks

Govt to release compliance handbook for new labour Codes: Labour secy

Net direct tax collections rose 8% to ₹17.04 trn until December 17

Premium

Destination Europe: India's EV exports surge makes a mark in the West

Net direct tax collections reach ₹17.04 trillion till Dec 17 in FY26, up 8%

Topics :Piyush GoyalEuropean Unionfree trade agreementTrade deal

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story