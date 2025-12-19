Net direct tax collections reach ₹17.04 trillion till Dec 17 in FY26, up 8%

India’s net direct tax collections for the financial year 2025-26 have reached ₹17.04 trillion as on December 17, marking an 8 per cent increase compared to ₹15.78 trillion collected in the same period last year.

Data released by the Income Tax Department on Friday showed that gross collections increased to ₹20.01 trillion, up from ₹19.22 trillion in FY 2024-25, showing a growth of 4.16 per cent. India has fixed its direct tax revenue goal at ₹25.2 trillion for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. The government aims to collect ₹78,000 crore from STT in FY26.

In February, the government lowered personal income tax rates to boost consumer demand, a step it said would lead to a revenue loss of around ₹1 trillion.