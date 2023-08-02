Cabinet approves PLI scheme worth Rs 1.97 trillion for 14 sectors

Keeping in view India's vision of becoming 'Atmanirbhar', production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for 14 key sectors have been announced with an outlay of Rs 1.97 trillion to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities and exports.

The 14 sectors include:

1. Mobile manufacturing and specified electronic components



2. Critical key starting materials/drug intermediaries & active pharmaceutical ingredients



3. Manufacturing of medical devices



4. Automobiles and auto components



5. Pharmaceuticals drugs



6. Specialty steel



7. Telecom & networking products



8. Electronic/technology products



9. White goods (ACs and LEDs)



10. Food products



11. Textile products



12. High efficiency solar PV modules



13. Advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery



14. Drones and drone components.

The purpose of the PLI schemes is to attract investments in key sectors and cutting-edge technology, ensure efficiency and bring economies of size and scale in the manufacturing sector and make Indian companies and manufacturers globally competitive.

These schemes also have the potential of significantly boosting production, employment and economic growth over the next five years or so.

The PLI scheme is further expected to have a cascading effect on the country's Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) ecosystem. The anchor units that will be built in every sector are likely to set a new supplier/vendor base in the entire value chain. Most of these ancillary units are expected to be built in the MSME sector.

Out of the 733 applications selected under various PLI schemes, 176 MSMEs are among the PLI beneficiaries in sectors such as bulk drugs, medical devices, pharma, telecom, white goods, food processing, textiles and drones.

All the approved sectors identified under PLI Schemes follow the broad criteria of focusing on key technologies where India can leapfrog and multiply employment, exports and overall economic benefits for the economy. These sectors were approved after vetting by NITI Aayog and after detailed deliberations with concerned ministries or departments.

As of August 2, the union cabinet has not approved any proposal to add any new sectors under PLI schemes.