Apple unlikely to apply for subsidies under PLI 2.0 scheme: Report



The Cupertino-based tech giant is currently aiming to only localise mobile and accessories manufacturing in India, the report added. It also said that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is aware of the development. Apple will not apply for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme 2.0 for laptops and computer hardware, a report by The Hindu Businessline cited sources aware of the development. The Centre launched the scheme recently with a budgetary allocation of Rs 17,000 crore aiming to convince companies like Dell, Samsung and Apple to manufacture IT hardware in India.



Apple has benefitted from the first PLI scheme for producing iPhones and Apple accessories in the country. However, the company is looking to increase the production of laptops in Vietnam instead of India. It is expected to start making MacBooks there by mid-2023. On May 19, minister of state for technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar told Bloomberg that Apple and Samsung are among the companies interested in increasing electronics production in India.



For Apple smartphones, Foxconn will start manufacturing iPhones in Karnataka by April 2024. It can also benefit India as under the India-Vietnam free trade agreement, laptops assembled in Vietnam will be sold in India without customs duties.