Home / Economy / News / PM to lay foundation stone of NTPC's 2,800 MW nuclear project in Rajasthan

PM to lay foundation stone of NTPC's 2,800 MW nuclear project in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of NTPC and NPCIL's 2,800 MW Mahi Banswara nuclear project in Rajasthan, marking NTPC's nuclear entry

Modi, Narendra Modi
Speaking at an industry event recently, NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh had said the company plans to go “very aggressive” on nuclear power, aiming to add 30 gigawatt (GW) capacity by 2047. (Photo:PTI)
Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 8:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone for a 2,800-Megawatt (Mw) nuclear power project in Banswara, Rajasthan soon, which will be set up jointly by NTPC Ltd and Nuclear Power Corporation (NPCIL).
 
With this project, state-owned NTPC will make a debut into the nuclear power generation domain. The project will house four Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) of 700 Mw capacity each.
 
“The first unit of the plant will be commissioned in 2031 and the rest of the units will be commissioned at a gap of six months each. The material for the plant will be sourced mainly from Indian contractors through domestic competitive bidding,” said an official privy to the development. 
 
Apart from the Prime Miniter, the foundation stone laying ceremony is likely to be attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Rajasthan Governor Haribhai Bagade, Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Secretary S K Sarangi and Department of Atomic Energy Secretary A K Mohanty.  ALSO READ: India's exports projected to rise 6% in 2025, says Piyush Goyal
 
Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) Chairman D K Shukla and Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Director Vivek Bhasin are also likely to join the ceremony, apart from NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh and NPCIL Chairman Bhuwan Chandra Pathak.
 
Speaking at an industry event recently, NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh had said the company plans to go “very aggressive” on nuclear power aiming to add 30 GW capacity by 2047. It will set up projects on standalone basis and also as part of an existing JV with NPCIL. The company is in talks with Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE), L&T, EDF, Rosatom, and Holtec, he had said.
 
India currently has 8,800 Mw installed nuclear power generation capacity, and plans to raise that figure to 200,000 Mw (or 200 Gw) by 2047.
 
As part of the efforts to boost the sector, the government had announced a provision of around ₹20,000 crore in the last Union Budget. Nuclear power is preferred for its low emission profile and its use as baseload power source for the grid.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's exports projected to rise 6% in 2025, says Piyush Goyal

Steel secy warns EU carbon border rules could hit India's exports to Europe

Govt unlikely to raise export duty soon on low-grade iron ore, pellets

No direct impact of US tariffs on domestic industry, says steel secy

GST reforms infused ₹2 trillion in Indian economy: Nirmala Sitharaman

Topics :Narendra ModiNuclear power in Indianuclear power

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story