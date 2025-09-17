PM to lay foundation stone of NTPC's 2,800 MW nuclear project in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone for a 2,800-Megawatt (Mw) nuclear power project in Banswara, Rajasthan soon, which will be set up jointly by NTPC Ltd and Nuclear Power Corporation (NPCIL).

With this project, state-owned NTPC will make a debut into the nuclear power generation domain. The project will house four Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) of 700 Mw capacity each.

“The first unit of the plant will be commissioned in 2031 and the rest of the units will be commissioned at a gap of six months each. The material for the plant will be sourced mainly from Indian contractors through domestic competitive bidding,” said an official privy to the development.