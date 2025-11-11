Restore APM allocation for CNG sector, include gas under GST regime: Panel

The government must ensure policy support for the city gas distribution (CGD) sector as India aims to boost natural gas consumption, according to an expert committee constituted by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

Recommending a slew of measures, the committee said compressed natural gas (CNG) should be recognised as a cleaner fuel under the vehicle scrappage policy, alongside electric vehicles (EVs) and hydrogen, while allocation of cheaper Administered Price Mechanism (APM) gas should be restored for the CNG segment.

Why does the panel want policy parity for CNG?

Building on the proven success of mandated CNG adoption in public transport fleets in Delhi and Mumbai, the committee recommended extending similar policy guidelines nationwide. It suggested that a defined percentage of heavy-duty and public transport fleets transition to CNG, starting with 20 per cent adoption by priority users such as mining, cement, and other large fleet operators.

To further encourage cleaner fuel adoption among truck owners, the panel said the vehicle scrappage policy should be amended to allow a five-year life extension for diesel trucks retrofitted to run on CNG. What challenges does India’s gas market face? The committee pointed out that the share of the CGD sector in India’s total gas consumption has plateaued in recent years, signalling the need for sustained infrastructure expansion, demand aggregation, and regulatory alignment to unlock the sector’s full potential. India’s natural gas demand is projected to grow from approximately 260–300 million metric standard cubic metres per day (MMSCMD) in 2030 to 365–500 MMSCMD by 2040, while domestic gas production is expected to reach around 120 MMSCMD in the near term, it noted.

The panel added that India’s rising dependence on imported regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) calls for secure long-term contracts, diversified supply sources, and an efficient import and distribution infrastructure. Why did the panel call for tax reforms in the gas sector? A simplified, unified tax structure is essential to support gas adoption and accelerate sectoral growth, the committee said. It recommended inclusion of natural gas under the goods and services tax (GST) regime, removal of excise duty on CNG, and exemption of customs duty on LNG imported for captive gas-based power plants and the CGD sector. What other reforms did the committee suggest?