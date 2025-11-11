Home / Economy / News / Restore APM allocation for CNG sector, include gas under GST regime: Panel

Restore APM allocation for CNG sector, include gas under GST regime: Panel

To boost natural gas adoption, a PNGRB expert panel has recommended restoring APM gas allocation for CNG, including gas under GST, and recognising it as a cleaner fuel in the scrappage policy

fossil fuel, gas, lpg, pipes
| Image: Bloomberg
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 7:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government must ensure policy support for the city gas distribution (CGD) sector as India aims to boost natural gas consumption, according to an expert committee constituted by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).
 
Recommending a slew of measures, the committee said compressed natural gas (CNG) should be recognised as a cleaner fuel under the vehicle scrappage policy, alongside electric vehicles (EVs) and hydrogen, while allocation of cheaper Administered Price Mechanism (APM) gas should be restored for the CNG segment.
 
Why does the panel want policy parity for CNG?
 
Building on the proven success of mandated CNG adoption in public transport fleets in Delhi and Mumbai, the committee recommended extending similar policy guidelines nationwide. It suggested that a defined percentage of heavy-duty and public transport fleets transition to CNG, starting with 20 per cent adoption by priority users such as mining, cement, and other large fleet operators.
 
To further encourage cleaner fuel adoption among truck owners, the panel said the vehicle scrappage policy should be amended to allow a five-year life extension for diesel trucks retrofitted to run on CNG.
 
What challenges does India’s gas market face?
 
The committee pointed out that the share of the CGD sector in India’s total gas consumption has plateaued in recent years, signalling the need for sustained infrastructure expansion, demand aggregation, and regulatory alignment to unlock the sector’s full potential.
 
India’s natural gas demand is projected to grow from approximately 260–300 million metric standard cubic metres per day (MMSCMD) in 2030 to 365–500 MMSCMD by 2040, while domestic gas production is expected to reach around 120 MMSCMD in the near term, it noted.
 
The panel added that India’s rising dependence on imported regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) calls for secure long-term contracts, diversified supply sources, and an efficient import and distribution infrastructure.
 
Why did the panel call for tax reforms in the gas sector?
 
A simplified, unified tax structure is essential to support gas adoption and accelerate sectoral growth, the committee said. It recommended inclusion of natural gas under the goods and services tax (GST) regime, removal of excise duty on CNG, and exemption of customs duty on LNG imported for captive gas-based power plants and the CGD sector.
 
What other reforms did the committee suggest?
 
The panel also suggested promoting transparent gas trading mechanisms to deepen market participation and improve price discovery in India’s natural gas sector.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Net direct tax collection rises 7% to ₹12.92 trillion between April-Nov

No trade deal at cost of farmers, workers' welfare, says Piyush Goyal

US 'pretty close' to seal trade deal with India, says Donald Trump

India cuts Russian crude oil buys for December amid Trump tariffs

Trump says US close to finalising India trade deal, hints at tariff cuts

Topics :GST Revampnatural gasoil and gas

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story