Trump says US close to finalising India trade deal, hints at tariff cuts

US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington and New Delhi are nearing a new trade agreement, adding that tariffs imposed on India may be lowered in due course.

Trump made the comments while administering the oath of office to Sergio Gor, the new US Ambassador to India.

“We’re working on a deal with India, a very different one from before. They don’t love me right now, but they will again. We’re getting a fair deal. They negotiate well, so Sergio, you’ll have to take a close look. I think we’re close to something that works for everyone,” he said.