Potential shifts in US trade policy to affect trade growth in 2025: UNCTAD

Potential shifts in United States (US) trade policy to a more protectionist stance, inward-looking industrial policies in many countries, the threat of renewed and expanded trade wars, along with ongoing geopolitical tensions, are set to negatively influence international trade in 2025, according to a report.

Although moderating global inflation, stable economic growth forecasts, and improving business activity point to continued positive momentum in global trade for early 2025, the trend is expected to face challenges, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in its Global Trade Update report on Thursday.

Global trade is expected to grow by 3.3 per cent or $1 trillion in 2024, with both goods and services contributing approximately $500 billion each.

According to the report, during the last four quarters, trade growth in developing countries outpaced that of developed countries. However, this trend reversed in the third quarter of 2024, with trade growth largely driven by positive trade dynamics in developed economies. India saw a contraction of 3 per cent in exports and 1 per cent in imports during the third quarter of 2024.

The report further stated that the US is anticipated to adopt a "more protectionist trade policy." “In this context, new tariffs may not only be directed at specific products, but rather implemented more broadly. Moreover, tariffs could affect not only geopolitical adversaries but also key trading partners, particularly those with higher tariffs and significant trade surpluses with the United States,” the report said.

Apart from that, tariffs imposed on specific segments of global value chains often have a ripple effect, impacting not only the targeted industries and countries but also the entire value chain. “Even in the absence of actual tariff increases, the mere threat of tariffs and the possibility of retaliatory actions foster a less predictable global trade environment, which can negatively impact not only international trade but also investments and overall economic growth,” the report said.

“The prioritisation of national concerns and the urgency of fulfilling climate commitments will likely continue to shape changes in both industrial and trade policies into 2025,” the report added.