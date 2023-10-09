Primary energy demand in India will more than double by 2045: Opec

India's primary energy demand will nearly more than double to 38.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d) in 2045, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) has said in its 2023 World Oil Outlook. However, it will remain half of China's 77.4 mboe/d.



Released on Monday, the annual report says global primary energy demand is set to increase from around 291 mboe/d in 2022 to close to 359 mboe/d in 2045, an increase of 68.3 mboe/d, or 23 percent over the outlook period. Of this, around 28 percent of the demand growth in non-OECD economies will originate in India, the report said. India's energy demand will also reach 10 per cent of global demand, up from 6.6 per cent currently.

