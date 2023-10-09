Home / Economy / News / Israel-Hamas conflict: Jewellery, gems likely to lose sheen, say experts

Israel-Hamas conflict: Jewellery, gems likely to lose sheen, say experts

The trade was already hit by almost 27 per cent from $2,794.39 million in 2021-22

BS Reporter
Premium

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 10:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The tension in Israel can adversely impact Indian exports to Israel, according to executives in the industry. The total gems and jewellery trade between India and  Israel accounted for $2,041.6 million during 2022-23. The trade was already hit  by almost 27 per cent from $2,794.39 million in 2021-22. The imports and exports of gems and jewellery with Israel have recorded an annual decline of 42.3 per cent and 13.8 per cent, respectively. The war will further intensify the blow to the trade between Israel and its second-largest trading partner in Asia, ie, India, said Colin Shah, managing director, Kama Jewelry.
 
In 2022-23, the imports and exports were recorded at $761.84 million and $1,279.76 million, respectively. The ‘cut & polished’ diamonds constitute the highest exported commodity category with a trade of $1,207.73 million, recording a decline of 11.24 per cent year-on-year.  The estimated gems and jewellery sales during the ongoing festive season will provide an effective trade-off in any deficit.

Also Read

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Israel-Hamas war: What is the Iron Dome and how did Hamas breach it?

Israel-Hamas war: What is Hamas and why did it launch an attack on Israel?

Israel-Hamas war: Here's what we know so far on the third day of battle

Israel-Hamas conflict: Exporters remain wary of serious consequences

India, Peru to hold trade talks on furthering investments from Oct 10: Govt

Israel-Hamas conflict: India's hope of respite in oil prices dashed

Unemployment rate at 6-year low of 3.2% in 2022-23, shows PLFS data

Marrakech meet likely to see breakthrough on 15% minimum tax on MNCs

Topics :India Israel tiesIndia tradeIsrael-PalestineHamas

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan match

Cricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded tourists

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep Puri

G20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map

Next Story